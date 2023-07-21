EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Short Interest Update

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EverGen Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVGIF remained flat at C$2.21 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.26. EverGen Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$1.37 and a twelve month high of C$2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of EverGen Infrastructure from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

About EverGen Infrastructure

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in Canada. The company operates the Fraser Valley Biogas project, an anaerobic digestion facility that utilizes local agriculture and commercial food processing waste to generate renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizer; and Sea to Sky Soils project, which processes organics to produce stable compost.

