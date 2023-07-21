Everett Neville Sells 13,157 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Everett Neville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

On Monday, July 10th, Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.2 %

CI traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.77. 1,495,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.55 and a 200 day moving average of $276.86. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.