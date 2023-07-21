European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark set a C$4.15 price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.70 to C$3.35 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.11.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE ERE.UN opened at C$2.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$258.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.18. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$2.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.23.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.