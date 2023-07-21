Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Euronext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Euronext Price Performance

Shares of Euronext stock opened at $71.39 on Monday. Euronext has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $85.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.39.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

