EscoinToken Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $398,298.55 (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. One EscoinToken token can now be bought for $2.84 or 0.00009500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EscoinToken has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. EscoinToken has a market cap of $143.21 million and approximately $398,298.55 worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get EscoinToken alerts:

About EscoinToken

EscoinToken’s launch date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee. The official message board for EscoinToken is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

Buying and Selling EscoinToken

