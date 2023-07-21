Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $86.11 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00004014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $86.11 million and $453,682.52 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,937.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00310339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.07 or 0.00821963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.94 or 0.00550959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00062677 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00130100 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,662,773 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

