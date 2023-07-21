Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 78,294 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,294 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises 10.0% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.75% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,989,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,548,000 after buying an additional 438,432 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,885,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,956,000 after buying an additional 308,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,840,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,011,000 after buying an additional 1,751,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,740,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,645,000 after buying an additional 1,483,707 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,233,000 after buying an additional 854,109 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGDV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 146,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,656. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $27.93.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.