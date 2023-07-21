Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Short Interest Update

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Envestnet stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $389,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,465,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $218,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $770,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $389,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $648,291. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 411,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after buying an additional 74,967 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 41,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 46,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

