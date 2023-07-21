Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.0 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.89. 673,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.74%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

