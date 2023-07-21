Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $258.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $268.66.

ENPH opened at $175.92 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.97.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

