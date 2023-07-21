Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Up 7.5% in June

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,290,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 31,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 28.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $19.48. 8,696,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,130,771. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. Enovix has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,698.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enovix will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have commented on ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.79.

In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,301,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,301,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enovix by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enovix by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Enovix by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Enovix by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enovix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

