Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

EFOI opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.19.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

