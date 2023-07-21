Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
EFOI opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.19.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.