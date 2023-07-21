Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,570 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,530 ($20.01) to GBX 1,570 ($20.53) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Energean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Energean Stock Performance

Shares of EERGF remained flat at $12.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. Energean has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $18.85.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

