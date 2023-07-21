Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $104.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 113.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.23.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

