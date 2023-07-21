Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Invests $43,000 in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.77, for a total transaction of $153,452.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,685.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.77, for a total value of $153,452.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,685.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,354.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,443 shares of company stock worth $4,778,645. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $183.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.86. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.40.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

