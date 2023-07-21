Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Invests $109,000 in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 135,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in RPM International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 131,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.60.

RPM International Stock Down 0.5 %

RPM International Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $93.00 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

