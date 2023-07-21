Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,006 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 503.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 87,518 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,148,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,102,000 after purchasing an additional 183,469 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 1.9 %

XYL stock opened at $113.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day moving average is $105.80. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $81.09 and a one year high of $118.58.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.