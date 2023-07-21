Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

PFF opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.57. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1583 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

