Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Endava from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.78.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Stock Performance

DAVA stock opened at $55.28 on Monday. Endava has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $115.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 12.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Endava by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,254,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,028 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,337 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,250,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,030,000 after acquiring an additional 519,047 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 743,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,932,000 after acquiring an additional 493,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $64,236,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.