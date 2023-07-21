Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Cut by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,711 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,717. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

