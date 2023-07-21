Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.