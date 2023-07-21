Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Short Interest Update

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ELOX traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 177,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,664. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELOX Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 179,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.