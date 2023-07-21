Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $463.17. 975,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,727. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $469.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

