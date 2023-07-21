Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Releases FY Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) updated its FY earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $32.85- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $567.13.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $475.95 on Friday. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

