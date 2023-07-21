eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Short Interest Down 15.0% in June

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Up 14.5 %

NASDAQ:EFTRW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,683. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.