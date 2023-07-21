eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Trading 12% Higher

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05). 4,397,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 2,392,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on shares of eEnergy Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.07.

eEnergy Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

