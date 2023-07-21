Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $21,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $92.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.05.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

