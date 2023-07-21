Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Holdings Trimmed by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Edison International were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Edison International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Edison International Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $72.15 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.70%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

