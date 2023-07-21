Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $144.69

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 144.69 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 150.20 ($1.96). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 150.20 ($1.96), with a volume of 1,527,349 shares.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 144.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 157.35. The company has a market capitalization of £582.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

In other news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent acquired 14,000 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £19,600 ($25,627.62). Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

