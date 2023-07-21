Easterly Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 447.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 194,379 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of California Resources worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in California Resources by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,531,000 after acquiring an additional 576,042 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 331,615 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $50,699,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 533.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 317,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 267,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 157,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.54. California Resources had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CRC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

