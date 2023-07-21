Easterly Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,728,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,330,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.27. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $87.54 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.30.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

