Easterly Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 751.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,532 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.41% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $13,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $110.93. 118,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,461. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.