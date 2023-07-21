Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases 704,566 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,584,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704,566 shares during the period. Primo Water makes up about 1.7% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $24,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 39,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after purchasing an additional 280,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Primo Water by 374.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 231,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Stock Performance

PRMW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 323,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,190. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.02. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.04 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

