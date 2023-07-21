Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases 51,242 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,242 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of PVH worth $12,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of PVH by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PVH by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.10. The stock had a trading volume of 81,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,682. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.