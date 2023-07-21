Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $9.60 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 102.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,332 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,331 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 57,037 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $81,574,000 after acquiring an additional 110,892 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 706,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $65,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,169 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Oracle stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.47. 3,648,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,634,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

