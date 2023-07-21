Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $17.28 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,942 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 1.2% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $17,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 693,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $131.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

