Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $11.02 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 117.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,801 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $11,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

CHKP stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.26. The company had a trading volume of 218,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,075. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

