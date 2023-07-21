Easterly Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 336.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 346,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,784 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 8,823.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 92,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,729. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

