Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys 85 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hess accounts for 1.3% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $18,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hess by 36.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hess stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $160.52.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.