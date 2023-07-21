East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Raised to $65.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

EWBC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,443,642.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Parker Shi acquired 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,473.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,625,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $99,407,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,823,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,985,000 after buying an additional 671,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

