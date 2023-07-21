Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.02

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.02 and traded as low as $19.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 106,739 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EGRX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.88 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,605,259.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 235,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 545,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after buying an additional 128,873 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 108,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.