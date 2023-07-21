EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.01

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 57131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSVO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,664,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 535,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

