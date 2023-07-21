Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$48.21 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. National Bank Financial downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

