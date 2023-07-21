Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Dover accounts for about 0.8% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Dover by 118.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.06. 274,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,592. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.12 and a 200 day moving average of $145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

