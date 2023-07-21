Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,130 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for 2.4% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $34,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. 600,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,864. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

