Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.79-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.00 billion-$7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.17 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.73-$6.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $151.90 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $175.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.16.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.93.

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 80.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

