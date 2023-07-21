DNB Markets Upgrades HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HMNKF opened at $48.76 on Monday. HMS Networks AB has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76.

About HMS Networks AB (publ)

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Edge, which bridges edge intelligence and versatile cloud connectivity to industrial equipment.

