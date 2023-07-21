DNB Markets Upgrades HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
HMS Networks AB (publ) Price Performance
HMNKF opened at $48.76 on Monday. HMS Networks AB has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76.
About HMS Networks AB (publ)
