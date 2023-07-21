Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases Shares of 60,000 TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 442.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TMC the metals by 7,391.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,182,600 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in TMC the metals by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 754,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 361,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TMC the metals by 5,685.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 596,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $971,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TMC the metals

In other news, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 3,997,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $2,998,139.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,953,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,965,121.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ TMC opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.47. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMC. ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

