Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,105,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,616,000 after buying an additional 583,422 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.07 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.