Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 413,946 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 228,424 shares.The stock last traded at $80.58 and had previously closed at $80.24.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,989,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,436,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

