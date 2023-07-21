Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 413,946 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 228,424 shares.The stock last traded at $80.58 and had previously closed at $80.24.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 1.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.